UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gamaleya Institute Chief Says Some Vaccinees Develop Protective Antibodies After 1st Dose

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:16 PM

Gamaleya Institute Chief Says Some Vaccinees Develop Protective Antibodies After 1st Dose

Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the first registered COVID-19 vaccine, told Sputnik on Friday that patients show adequate levels of antibodies after the first dose of the vaccine and that a second is needed for a more prolonged effect

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the first registered COVID-19 vaccine, told Sputnik on Friday that patients show adequate levels of antibodies after the first dose of the vaccine and that a second is needed for a more prolonged effect.

"It all depends on the body's individual response to both vaccination and infection. For some, a protective level of antibodies is developed after the first vaccination and they need the second in order for this protection to be longer. [The vaccinated person] will be protected within about two weeks after the first vaccination," Gintsburg explained to Sputnik.

The renowned microbiologist went on to say that no patients have so far been infected between the first and second doses of the vaccination.

Gintsburg, however, acknowledged the constant possibility of a volunteer's infection, but said such a scenario could only lead to mild symptoms at worst.

"If an infection occurs at this time, this can only lead to the fact that the infection does not turn into morbidity. If any clinical symptoms appear, they will appear in a weakened form," Gintsburg said.

The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute for Virology and Microbiology, Sputnik V, is so far the furthest ahead in its clinical trials compared to vaccines developed in other countries.

Related Topics

Russia Lead All

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman pays tribute to Dean Jones

19 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Lays Foundation Of Pakist ..

27 minutes ago

Sana Ullah Marwat drives Peshawar to vital win aga ..

7 seconds ago

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

8 seconds ago

DC for timely completion of all ongoing developmen ..

10 seconds ago

UK police officer shot dead on duty: Scotland Yard ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.