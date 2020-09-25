Gamaleya Institute Chief Says Some Vaccinees Develop Protective Antibodies After 1st Dose

Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the first registered COVID-19 vaccine, told Sputnik on Friday that patients show adequate levels of antibodies after the first dose of the vaccine and that a second is needed for a more prolonged effect

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the first registered COVID-19 vaccine, told Sputnik on Friday that patients show adequate levels of antibodies after the first dose of the vaccine and that a second is needed for a more prolonged effect.

"It all depends on the body's individual response to both vaccination and infection. For some, a protective level of antibodies is developed after the first vaccination and they need the second in order for this protection to be longer. [The vaccinated person] will be protected within about two weeks after the first vaccination," Gintsburg explained to Sputnik.

The renowned microbiologist went on to say that no patients have so far been infected between the first and second doses of the vaccination.

Gintsburg, however, acknowledged the constant possibility of a volunteer's infection, but said such a scenario could only lead to mild symptoms at worst.

"If an infection occurs at this time, this can only lead to the fact that the infection does not turn into morbidity. If any clinical symptoms appear, they will appear in a weakened form," Gintsburg said.

The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute for Virology and Microbiology, Sputnik V, is so far the furthest ahead in its clinical trials compared to vaccines developed in other countries.