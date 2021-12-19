UrduPoint.com

Gamaleya Institute Head Says No Need To Update Sputnik V Vaccine For Now

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 19 (Sputnik) - Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed Sputnik V, said there is currently no need to modify the vaccine, but modern technologies make it possible to do it within weeks.

"At the moment, those who use Sputnik V definitely do not face the need to change the vaccine strain. Unfortunately, no one will be able to tell you what will happen next with the evolution (of the virus). Our technologies indeed allow us to create new antigen variants of vaccines very quickly, literally for a couple of weeks," Gintsburg told Rossiya 1.

The health official also confirmed that Sputnik V could be used " an infinite number of times" for bi-annual re-vaccination.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V. The vaccine is being used in Russia's nationwide immunization drive and has been approved for emergency use in over 70 countries.

