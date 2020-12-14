UrduPoint.com
Gamaleya Institute Looks Forward To Vaccinate Most Russians Against Coronavirus In 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Gamaleya Institute chief Alexander Gintsburg believes that it will be possible to vaccinate a large part of the Russian population against coronavirus in 2021, and thereby reduce the scale of the pandemic.

"I believe that in the coming year, we will be able to vaccinate a large part of the population of our country, thereby significantly reducing the scale of the pandemic and forming a strong long-term immunity to coronavirus infection in a significant part of the population of our country," Guntsburg said, as quoted in the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) release.

