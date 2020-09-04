UrduPoint.com
Gamaleya Institute's Vaccine Studies 'Encouraging But Small' - Commentary To Paper

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 05:11 PM

Gamaleya Institute's Vaccine Studies 'Encouraging But Small' - Commentary to Paper

Russia's clinical studies of the COVID-19 vaccine dubbed Sputnik V, similarly to other vaccine candidates, are encouraging but small, and much more has yet to be learned from further late-stage randomized trials, Dr. Naor Bar-Zeev and Dr. Tom Inglesby, professors at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, wrote in a commentary to the scientific paper published by Russian researchers

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund, Russia's sovereign fund, published the results of the phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in The Lancet medical journal earlier on Friday.

"This COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Russia joins two other adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccine candidates, which have been reported in randomized trials in The Lancet, and an mRNA vaccine candidate reported in a non-randomised trial. Similar to these studies before it, [Gamaleya Institute deputy head Denis] Logunov and colleagues' studies are encouraging but small," the comment read.

The US researchers pointed out to "notable" limitations of the Russian studies, such as the participation of only young military personnel, who tend to be healthier and fitter than the general population, in the trials of frozen vaccine formulation, as well as absence of the older adults age group in the study, sex imbalance, absence of a control arm in the study, and presence of only two trial participants of Asian descent, while the rest of the volunteers were white European ethnic origin.

"Clearly, much more remains to be learned from the phase 3 randomised trial planned to include 40000 civilian volunteers and, hopefully, broadly inclusive of groups at risk," the comment said.

According to the commentary, the Russian studies had their strengths too. Firstly, the Gamaleya Institute researchers have proven that preexisting immunity to human adenoviruses has not affected the vaccine's COVID-19 immunogenicity. The second strength is the high standard for neutralization that the Russian researchers have set, the US scientists noted.

"A third strength is that the vaccine, similar to other adenovirus-vectored and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines before it, 2-4 induced broad immune responses," the comment added.

Development of the vaccine in two forms, liquid and powder, was its another strength, the comment said.

"A lyophilized formulation could mean stability within the existing global vaccine refrigerated cold chain that is needed to maintain vaccine efficacy from factory to recipient, a hurdle other vaccines are yet to address. Although more costly to produce at scale, product stability will maximise reach in remote terrain, a must if universal and equitable coverage is to be achieved," the US researchers said.

