Gamaleya Research Center Expects Mass COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia to Take 9-12 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, expects mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia to take 9-12 months.

According to Gintsburg, the transfer of technologies to other states that are interested in the vaccine developed by the institute is currently the main task.

"This principle, as far as I understand, will remain in place until the domestic market, the needs of our country, the needs of our population are met, until we have immunized most of our population. This, according to preliminary estimates and based on the capacities that are currently being deployed in our country, will happen within 9-10-12 months," Gintsburg said at a briefing.

After the needs of Russian population in the vaccine are met it will be possible to talk about exporting live vaccine that was produced on domestic facilities to other countries.