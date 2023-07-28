(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Gambia expects to receive aid from Russia in the form of free fertilizer supplies, as the African country is a big friend of Moscow and both nations have maintained relations for a long time, Gambian Agriculture Minister Demba Sabally told Sputnik on Friday.

"I expect some assistance in terms of fertilizer for The Gambia, because The Gambia is a very big friend of Russia, and we have maintained a relationship with Russia," Sabally said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

The Gambia also wants to work directly with Russian fertilizer producers through the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, Sabally noted.

"It will be profitable as a country for us to deal with the producers directly, and the ministry of trade has, thank god, promised that they will be a go-between and will do the negotiations for us, let us just contact them, and the price is almost half of what we had been buying fertilizers for.

We are very impressed with their efforts," Sabally said.

Aside from fertilizers, the Gambian delegation discussed heavy equipment for farming with Russian colleagues, Sabally added.

"Overall, our discussion was very fruitful; its focus was mainly on agriculture, as I am the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of The Gambia, and our discussion was mainly centered around fertilizers and heavy equipment for land preparation," Sabally said.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from Thursday to Friday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.