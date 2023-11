(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) President Adama Barrow of the Republic of The Gambia and his accompanying delegation arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday from Madinah to perform Umrah rituals.

At King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Gambian president was received by Governor of Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi and other officials.