Gambia Truth Commission Urges Prosecutions Over Jammeh-era Crimes

The Gambia's truth commission said Thursday that it had urged the government to pursue criminal charges against those bearing "the greatest responsibility" for crimes committed under former dictator Yahya Jammeh

Banjul, Gambia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Gambia's truth commission said Thursday that it had urged the government to pursue criminal charges against those bearing "the greatest responsibility" for crimes committed under former dictator Yahya Jammeh.

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) handed a report on alleged crimes from Jammeh's time in power to his successor, President Adama Barrow. The report contains recommendations to prosecute, according to a press statement.

