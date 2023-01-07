UrduPoint.com

Gambian Authorities File Charges Against 8 Military Over Failed Coup Attempt In December

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The Gambian authorities have filed charges against eight military personnel related to a failed coup attempt to oust President Adama Barrow in December 2022, the government spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh, said on Saturday.

Sankareh said that the Gambian government had filed charges against eight military with two counts of "high treason and criminal conspiracy to commit high treason" after the servicemen's attempt to overthrow Barrow failed, according to a statement published by the Gambian Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The statement also said that one serviceman has not been captured yet, while others remained in custody.

In December, the Gambian authorities said four servicemen from the country's armed forces were detained after several military had been planning to overthrow the government.

