UrduPoint.com

Gambian Faces Trial In Germany Over AFP Reporter Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 04:06 PM

Gambian faces trial in Germany over AFP reporter murder

The trial began in Germany on Monday of a Gambian man accused of being part of a death squad that assassinated opponents of former dictator Yahya Jammeh, including an AFP journalist

Celle, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The trial began in Germany on Monday of a Gambian man accused of being part of a death squad that assassinated opponents of former dictator Yahya Jammeh, including an AFP journalist.

The suspect, identified by media as Bai Lowe, is accused of crimes against humanity, murder and attempted murder, including the 2004 killing of AFP correspondent Deyda Hydara.

Lowe was arrested in Hanover in March 2021 and will appear in court in the nearby town of Celle.

The trial is "the first to prosecute human rights violations committed in Gambia during the Jammeh era on the basis of universal jurisdiction", according to Human Rights Watch.

Universal jurisdiction allows a foreign country to prosecute crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide, regardless of where they were committed.

Outside the courtroom on Monday, activists held a placard demanding that Jammeh "and his accomplices be brought to justice".

Lowe is accused of being involved in two murders and one attempted murder while working as a driver for the hit squad known as the Junglers between December 2003 and December 2006.

"This unit was used by the then-president of Gambia to carry out illegal killing orders, among other things" with the aim of "intimidating the Gambian population and suppressing the opposition," according to Federal prosecutors.

Hydara, 58, was gunned down in his car on the outskirts of the Gambian capital Banjul on December 16, 2004.

Lowe is accused of helping to stop Hydara's car and driving one of the killers in his own vehicle.

- Controversial column - Hydara was an editor and co-founder of the independent daily The Point and a correspondent for AFP for over 30 years.

The father-of-four also worked as a Gambia correspondent for the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and was considered a doyen among journalists in the tiny West African state.

In his newspaper The Point, he had a widely read column, "Good morning, Mr President", in which he expressed his views on Gambian politics.

According to investigations by RSF, Hydara was being spied on by Gambian intelligence services just before his death.

Hydara was a tenacious and "really stubborn" journalist, according to his son Baba Hydara, 45.

"This is a day we have been waiting for for 18 years," Baba Hydara told AFP outside the court.

"It's an important day for justice but it is just the beginning of a long journey," he said, expressing a hope that Jammeh will also "be judged".

Prosecutors also accuse Lowe of driving members of the Junglers to a location in Banjul in 2003 to assassinate lawyer Ousman Sillah, who survived the attack with serious injuries.

His daughter Amie Sillah told a press conference ahead of the trial that she hoped it would shed light on "why, who and how they tried to kill my father".

- 'Signal' - In a third incident in 2006, Lowe is accused of driving members of the unit to a site near Banjul airport where they shot and killed Dawda Nyassi, a suspected opponent of the president.

Jammeh ruled Gambia with an iron fist for 22 years but fled the country in January 2017 after losing a presidential election to relative unknown Adama Barrow.

He refused to acknowledge the results but was forced out by a popular uprising and fled to Equatorial Guinea.

Lowe is the third alleged accomplice of Jammeh to be detained abroad.

The other suspects are Gambia's former interior minister, Ousman Sonko, under investigation in Switzerland since 2017, and another former Jungler, Michael Sang Correa, indicted in June 2020 in the United States.

Patrick Kroker, a lawyer for Baba Hydara, told AFP outside the court that the opening of the trial was "an important day for justice".

"We hope it will be a signal to... Switzerland and the United States, but also Gambia", he said.

"It is commendable that the German justice system is leading the way and a signal for the leaders in Gambia."Germany has been particularly active in pursuing cases under universal jurisdiction, most notably in connection to the Syrian regime.

Related Topics

Election Murder Attack Syria Interior Minister German Driver Vehicle Car Germany Man Banjul Barrow Equatorial Guinea United States Switzerland Gambia SITE January March June December 2017 2020 Dictator Media Airport Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Huawei Consumer BG Enters Enterprise Market, with ..

Huawei Consumer BG Enters Enterprise Market, with New Lineup of Office Products

21 minutes ago
 Beijing Covid spike prompts mass testing, panic bu ..

Beijing Covid spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

5 minutes ago
 China's Hubei sees foreign trade up 13.7 percent i ..

China's Hubei sees foreign trade up 13.7 percent in Q1

7 minutes ago
 Taliban Vow to Prevent Any Future Foreign Invasion ..

Taliban Vow to Prevent Any Future Foreign Invasions of Afghanistan

7 minutes ago
 1,500 destitute Afghans receive China-donated huma ..

1,500 destitute Afghans receive China-donated humanitarian assistance

7 minutes ago
 China lockdowns, rate hike fears batter stock mark ..

China lockdowns, rate hike fears batter stock markets

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.