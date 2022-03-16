UrduPoint.com

Gambians Flee Border Zone Amid Senegalese Anti-rebel Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Dozens of Gambians have fled border villages, fearing for their safety after the army in the neighbouring West African country of Senegal launched an operation against separatist rebels this weekend

On Sunday, Senegal announced a military operation in the southern region of Casamance, aiming to dismantle bases belonging to the separatist MFDC group.

The Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) has led a low-intensity conflict in Casamance since 1982 that has claimed several thousand lives.

The southern region is separated geographically from the rest of Senegal by The Gambia, a tiny country that surrounds a river of the same name.

With recent fighting in Casamance, frightened residents in Gambian border villages have begun to flee, describing bush fires and the sound of the shooting.

"We have never experienced such a dire situation," said Ismaila Bojang, who had fled to the village of Bujinha about five kilometres (three miles) from the border.

Bojang, a traditional chief of the border village of Karrol, said that the conflict had ignited fires in the bush and killed and scattered livestock.

"We are here but our minds are on Karrol," he said, sitting on a woven mat.

Another resident of the same village, Tuti Jammeh, said that some had fled Karrol barefoot and were now sleeping several to a bed in Bujinha.

"We heard gunfire and we had to leave," she told AFP, adding that she would likely move further inland because she could still hear shooting.

The numbers of people who have been displaced in The Gambia is unclear.

However, a Bujinha native said that over 100 people had entered the village from the border region. A nearby village is also harbouring displaced people, he said.

The Gambian government has said that it will help the displaced. President Adama Barrow has also ordered increased patrols and vowed to protect the tiny nation "against any potential foreign threat".

