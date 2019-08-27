UrduPoint.com
Gambia's First President Dawda Kairaba Jawara Dies At 95

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

Gambia's First President Dawda Kairaba Jawara Dies at 95

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Gambia's first elected president, Dawda Kairaba Jawara, has died at the age of 95, the incumbent said on Tuesday.

"It is with regret [that I] hear news of the demise of former President, Sir Dawda K.

Jawara, who died at the age of 95 as an elderly Statesman," Adama Barrow tweeted.

Jawara led the West African nation first as prime minister under British colonial rule and starting 1970 as its first democratically-elected president until he was deposed in the 1994 coup. He went into exile in London but returned in 2002.

