Game Developer Wargaming Leaves Russia, Belarus

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Wargaming video games developer, whose portfolio includes World of Tanks and World of Warships, has announced its withdrawal from Russia and Belarus on Monday.

"Over the past weeks, Wargaming has been conducting a strategic review of business operations worldwide. The company has decided it will not own or operate any businesses in Russia and Belarus and will leave both countries," the company said in a statement published on social media.

As of March 31, the company transferred its gaming business in Russia and Belarus to the Russian company Lesta Studio, which is no longer affiliated with Wargaming, the company added.

"The company will not profit from this process either today or going forward.

Much to the contrary we expect to suffer substantial losses as a direct result of this decision," the statement read.

Wargaming also noted that it has begun the process of closing its studio in Minsk.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

