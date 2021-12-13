Gandhara Art, Swat Valley photographs displayed at Tsinghua University, Beijing

China's Tsinghua University organized an exhibition displaying photographs of Buddhist Gandhara art and Swat Valley of Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :China's Tsinghua University organized an exhibition displaying photographs of Buddhist Gandhara art and Swat Valley of Pakistan.

The exhibition was held to commemorate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The exhibition was viewed by Peng Gang Vice-President of Tsinghua University, senior academicians and students from several Chinese think tanks and universities, and representatives of media organisations.

The exhibition in total displayed 30 pictures covering different periods of Gandhara art.

The audience took keen interest in the photographs displaying South Asia's second largest stone-carved Buddha, ancient remains of Gandhara civilization and geography and culture of Swat valley.

The audience noted that photo exhibition would be instrumental to deepen Pakistan-China cultural cooperation and celebrate Gandhara art as the common heritage of the two countries.