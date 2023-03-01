UrduPoint.com

Gandhara Cultural Heritage Research Centre To Open On 2nd March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 12:03 AM

Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation (KCHF) and Cultural Heritage Administration will inaugurate the Gandhara Cultural Heritage Research Centre here on March 2 (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation (KCHF) and Cultural Heritage Administration will inaugurate the Gandhara Cultural Heritage Research Centre here on March 2 (Thursday).

The centre will be opened at the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Sir Syed Memorial Building.

The inaugural will cover the introduction of the Gandhara Cultural Heritage Research Center Project by Mr BAEK Kyunghwan, Deputy Director General, Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation while SUH Sang Pyo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad, Fareena Mazhar, Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, CHOI Eungchon, Administrator, Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea, and Engr Amir Muqam, Advisor to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Cultural Division will speak on the subject.

The event also includes the unveiling of the plaque by chief guests, handing over of equipment ceremony between Dr Abdul Azeem and CHOI Youngchang, and a visit to Gandhara Cultural Heritage Research Centre.

