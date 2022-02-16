(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Tretyakov Art Gallery will show Mahatma Gandhi's 1939 letter to Adolf Hitler, in which he urged the Nazi leader to stop the bloodshed, as part of the exhibition "India!" that is planned for May 27 - September 14 in Moscow, the gallery's Senior Research Scientist Sergei Fofanov said on Tuesday.

"We will bring the letter of Gandhi, written in 1939 and addressed to the person named Adolf Hitler. In this letter Gandhi urges him to stop his insanity, and not to put the world at the threat of demolition.

We will demonstrate this letter here, in Moscow, as part of the exhibition 'India!'," Fofanov said at a press conference.

The exhibition will open on May 27 after a delay caused by the pandemic.

"The evolution of Indian contemporary art demonstrates that this locomotive has speeded up. They chose the Tretyakov Art Gallery as an area where Indian art's retrospective would be shown for the first time. There has nowhere and never been anything like it," Fofanov added.