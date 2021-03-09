UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gang Kidnaps 25 Villagers In Central Nigeria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:49 PM

Gang kidnaps 25 villagers in central Nigeria

A criminal gang has kidnapped 25 villagers in two separate incidents in central Nigeria's Niger state, an area notorious for banditry and abductions, a local official said on Tuesday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A criminal gang has kidnapped 25 villagers in two separate incidents in central Nigeria's Niger state, an area notorious for banditry and abductions, a local official said on Tuesday.

Dozens of gunmen, known locally as bandits, sneaked into Kutunku village in Wushishi district around 0030 GMT on Monday while residents were asleep and abducted 24 people, Ismail Modibbo Kagara, political administrator in charge of the area, told AFP.

"The bandits moved house to house, stealing from their victims before taking 24 people along with them," he said.

"They then went to neighbouring Adidi village where they kidnapped a resident.

" Kagara said the gunmen left their motorcycles outside Kutunku and walked into the village so as not to alert residents.

The police were not immediately available to comment on the incidents.

Last week, 18 travellers were abducted in the area when their vehicles were stopped at a bogus checkpoint mounted by bandits.

Last month, 42 people, including 27 students, were abducted from a boarding school in nearby Kagara.

Central and northwest Nigeria are increasingly becoming hubs of criminal gangs of cattle thieves and kidnappers who raid villages, killing and abducting residents after looting and burning homes.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Alert Niger Nigeria Criminals From

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Official Oleg Stepanov Na ..

36 seconds ago

Participants of March 18 Afghan Conference to Disc ..

38 seconds ago

6 vaccine centres set up in Sahiwal

40 seconds ago

Press Gallery played role of bridge between parlia ..

5 minutes ago

Domicile, PRCs to issue after scrutiny

5 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan hears PTI's plea a ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.