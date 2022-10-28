UrduPoint.com

Gang Violence Displaces 96,000 People In Haiti Capital - UN Migration Body

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Gang Violence Displaces 96,000 People in Haiti Capital - UN Migration Body

Gang violence that broke out in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince in summer has displaced some 96,000 people in the past five months, the UN's International Organization for Migration estimated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Gang violence that broke out in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince in summer has displaced some 96,000 people in the past five months, the UN's International Organization for Migration estimated.

Haiti has seen a wave of racketeering and kidnappings after the murder of President Jovenel Moise last year, with turf wars erupting in the capital. The UN estimated that over 471 people were killed, injured or went missing in Cite Soleil neighborhood over 10 days of July.

An additional 17,000 people continue to live away from home following an earthquake that rocked the Caribbean island nation's southwest in August 2021, killing more than 2,000.

"Thousands of women, children, and men have been forced to leave their homes seeking shelter away from violence and destruction," UN resident coordinator Ulrika Richardson said.

The UN Security Council agreed last week to impose a targeted arms embargo as well as travel bans and asset freezes on Haitian gang leaders and those who finance them. World powers called on all political actors in Haiti to engage in a meaningful dialogue to overcome the current political stalemate.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Earthquake World United Nations Port-au-Prince Haiti July August Women All From

Recent Stories

US Treasury Chief Yellen Says Sees No Signs of Rec ..

US Treasury Chief Yellen Says Sees No Signs of Recession, Labor Market Strong

1 minute ago
 Turning AJK into a true welfare state in top prior ..

Turning AJK into a true welfare state in top priorities: AJK PM

1 minute ago
 China-Pakistan Health Corridor to bring changes in ..

China-Pakistan Health Corridor to bring changes in health sector

1 minute ago
 Pakistani envoy calls for int'l mediation to resol ..

Pakistani envoy calls for int'l mediation to resolve Kashmir dispute, as nuclear ..

1 minute ago
 Pentagon Announces New $275Mln Military Assistance ..

Pentagon Announces New $275Mln Military Assistance Package for Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Musk takeover of Twitter sparks worries, cheers

Musk takeover of Twitter sparks worries, cheers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.