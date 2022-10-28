Gang Violence Displaces 96,000 People in Haiti Capital - UN Migration Body

Gang violence that broke out in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince in summer has displaced some 96,000 people in the past five months, the UN's International Organization for Migration estimated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Gang violence that broke out in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince in summer has displaced some 96,000 people in the past five months, the UN's International Organization for Migration estimated.

Haiti has seen a wave of racketeering and kidnappings after the murder of President Jovenel Moise last year, with turf wars erupting in the capital. The UN estimated that over 471 people were killed, injured or went missing in Cite Soleil neighborhood over 10 days of July.

An additional 17,000 people continue to live away from home following an earthquake that rocked the Caribbean island nation's southwest in August 2021, killing more than 2,000.

"Thousands of women, children, and men have been forced to leave their homes seeking shelter away from violence and destruction," UN resident coordinator Ulrika Richardson said.

The UN Security Council agreed last week to impose a targeted arms embargo as well as travel bans and asset freezes on Haitian gang leaders and those who finance them. World powers called on all political actors in Haiti to engage in a meaningful dialogue to overcome the current political stalemate.