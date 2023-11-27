Open Menu

Gangs, Extortion In Bangladesh Camps Driving Rohingya Sea Exodus

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Gangs, extortion in Bangladesh camps driving Rohingya sea exodus

Lhokseumawe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Holding his son's hand in a temporary shelter in Indonesia, Rohingya Mohamed Ridoi says he made the dangerous 12-day sea journey from massive refugee camps in Bangladesh to escape the pervasive threats of kidnapping, extortion and murder.

The 27-year-old said he was starting a "peaceful life" in a temporary shelter in Indonesia's western Aceh Province, where more than 1,000 Rohingya people have arrived this month, the largest such influx since 2015.

He and others said they fled escalating brutality in the camps in and around Cox's Bazar, which hold more than one million people and where gangs regularly abduct and torture residents for ransom.

"One of the groups kidnapped me and demanded 500,000 Bangladeshi taka ($4,551) to buy their guns," Ridoi, who left with his wife, two children and his brother, told AFP.

