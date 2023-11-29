Open Menu

Gangs, Extortion In Bangladesh Camps Driving Rohingya Sea Exodus

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Lhokseumawe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Holding his son's hand in a temporary shelter in Indonesia, Rohingya Mohamed Ridoi says he made the dangerous 12-day sea journey from massive refugee camps in Bangladesh to escape the pervasive threats of kidnapping, extortion and murder.

The 27-year-old said he was starting a "peaceful life" in a temporary shelter in Indonesia's western Aceh Province, where more than 1,000 Rohingya people have arrived this month, the largest such influx since 2015.

He and others said they fled escalating brutality in the camps in and around Cox's Bazar, which hold more than one million people and where gangs regularly abduct and torture residents for ransom.

"One of the groups kidnapped me and demanded 500,000 Bangladeshi taka ($4,551) to buy their guns," Ridoi, who left with his wife, two children and his brother, told AFP.

"They told me that if I couldn't give them the money, they would kill me."

He said he eventually paid 300,000 taka for his release last month and, within weeks, he was on a boat to Indonesia, arriving on November 21.

"We are not safe in Bangladesh. That is why I decided to go to Indonesia to save me and my family's life," he said.

Having first fled state-backed persecution in Myanmar -- including a 2017 crackdown that is subject to a UN genocide probe -- the refugees now find themselves pushed to undertake weeks-long journeys of more than 1,800 kilometres (1,120 miles) on packed, rickety boats.

Indonesia is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention and says it is not compelled to take in refugees from Myanmar, but neighbouring countries have shut their doors, meaning they have almost no other options.

More than half a dozen boats have arrived in Aceh since November 14, and monitors say more are on their way, despite some locals turning arriving boats back to sea and stepping up patrols on the coast.

