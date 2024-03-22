Gangs make advances as conditions in Haiti worsen

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Haiti's gangs have made advances in Port-au-Prince, a UN official reported Thursday, with conditions in the capital worsening as talks drag on to form a transition government in the troubled Caribbean nation.

Addressing a news conference from Haiti via videolink, Ulrika Richardson, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the country, said daily life had become defined by roadblocks and the sound of gunshots, describing "enormous" amounts of people displaced as gangs "take over" neighborhoods in the city.

The country has been rocked by violence since late February, when the country's gangs launched a coordinated offensive, raiding a prison and releasing thousands of inmates as they demanded Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign.

Henry, stranded in Puerto Rico after the violence shut down the main airport, has since agreed to step down and allow the formation of an interim government.

But negotiations have been slow despite pressure from neighboring Caribbean countries and the United States.

Meanwhile police are struggling as armed groups in recent days "advanced into new areas of the capital," Richardson told reporters.

"We see people coming in with gunshot wounds from many areas around Port-au-Prince."

Richardson's comments came as gunshots were again ringing out in Port-au-Prince on Thursday afternoon, residents told AFP.

The day prior, in the town of Lascahobas, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the capital, Haitian police said an alleged gang member was taken from their custody by an angry mob and lynched.