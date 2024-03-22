Open Menu

Gangs Make Advances As Conditions In Haiti Worsen

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Gangs make advances as conditions in Haiti worsen

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Haiti's gangs have made advances in Port-au-Prince, a UN official reported Thursday, with conditions in the capital worsening as talks drag on to form a transition government in the troubled Caribbean nation.

Addressing a news conference from Haiti via videolink, Ulrika Richardson, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the country, said daily life had become defined by roadblocks and the sound of gunshots, describing "enormous" amounts of people displaced as gangs "take over" neighborhoods in the city.

The country has been rocked by violence since late February, when the country's gangs launched a coordinated offensive, raiding a prison and releasing thousands of inmates as they demanded Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign.

Henry, stranded in Puerto Rico after the violence shut down the main airport, has since agreed to step down and allow the formation of an interim government.

But negotiations have been slow despite pressure from neighboring Caribbean countries and the United States.

Meanwhile police are struggling as armed groups in recent days "advanced into new areas of the capital," Richardson told reporters.

"We see people coming in with gunshot wounds from many areas around Port-au-Prince."

Richardson's comments came as gunshots were again ringing out in Port-au-Prince on Thursday afternoon, residents told AFP.

The day prior, in the town of Lascahobas, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) from the capital, Haitian police said an alleged gang member was taken from their custody by an angry mob and lynched.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police United Nations Port-au-Prince United States Haiti February From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

11 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

11 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

11 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

11 hours ago
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

11 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

11 hours ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

11 hours ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

11 hours ago
 HDA decides to launch grand operation against unau ..

HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes

11 hours ago
 Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings amon ..

Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public

11 hours ago

More Stories From World