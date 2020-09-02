(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Poisoned water, illegal dams and even armed clashes: these days, fishing for precious barbels in Iraq's majestic river marshes involves navigating precarious waters

AlDelmaj Marshes, Iraq, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Poisoned water, illegal dams and even armed clashes: these days, fishing for precious barbels in Iraq's majestic river marshes involves navigating precarious waters.

For centuries, civilisations in southern Iraq have made a living from farming and fishing the whiskered, carp-like fish native to the twin Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Hussein Serhan is a proud descendant of one such family.

Like his father and grandfather before him, the 70-year-old has spent his life on the riverbeds of Diwaniyah province.

Season after season, he carefully scoured vast stretches of water for schools of the ray-finned barbels he calls his "children." This year, he didn't have to look far.

Thousands of tonnes floated up to the surface of the wetland -- dead.

"It's an ecological disaster," Serhan told AFP.

"We lost all our revenues. We need years to recover." The causes of the mass premature deaths remain unclear, but marsh-based fishermen have some theories.

"Gangs," said Hussein Ali, 37, who fishes on another bank of the 325-square kilometre (125 square mile) al-Delmaj marsh, in neighbouring Wasit province.

Ali and others blame groups with alleged links to fish importers for poisoning local supplies, although they did not specify what substance may have been used.

"They have also installed dams along rivulets that feed the marshes, which means water levels drop," Ali added.

He said anyone who tries to remove the dams, installed to horde water levels and fish stocks, is threatened.

"More than 2,000 families live off fishing in al-Delmaj. We don't know how to do anything else," Ali said.