UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gangs, Smugglers, Poison? Iraq's Dead Fish Kick Up Stink

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:04 PM

Gangs, smugglers, poison? Iraq's dead fish kick up stink

Poisoned water, illegal dams and even armed clashes: these days, fishing for precious barbels in Iraq's majestic river marshes involves navigating precarious waters

AlDelmaj Marshes, Iraq, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Poisoned water, illegal dams and even armed clashes: these days, fishing for precious barbels in Iraq's majestic river marshes involves navigating precarious waters.

For centuries, civilisations in southern Iraq have made a living from farming and fishing the whiskered, carp-like fish native to the twin Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Hussein Serhan is a proud descendant of one such family.

Like his father and grandfather before him, the 70-year-old has spent his life on the riverbeds of Diwaniyah province.

Season after season, he carefully scoured vast stretches of water for schools of the ray-finned barbels he calls his "children." This year, he didn't have to look far.

Thousands of tonnes floated up to the surface of the wetland -- dead.

"It's an ecological disaster," Serhan told AFP.

"We lost all our revenues. We need years to recover." The causes of the mass premature deaths remain unclear, but marsh-based fishermen have some theories.

"Gangs," said Hussein Ali, 37, who fishes on another bank of the 325-square kilometre (125 square mile) al-Delmaj marsh, in neighbouring Wasit province.

Ali and others blame groups with alleged links to fish importers for poisoning local supplies, although they did not specify what substance may have been used.

"They have also installed dams along rivulets that feed the marshes, which means water levels drop," Ali added.

He said anyone who tries to remove the dams, installed to horde water levels and fish stocks, is threatened.

"More than 2,000 families live off fishing in al-Delmaj. We don't know how to do anything else," Ali said.

Related Topics

Dead Water Threatened Iraq Bank May Stocks Family All From

Recent Stories

PM orders to implement SC orders on release of fem ..

5 minutes ago

Over 60 per cent of all hospitals in Abu Dhabi con ..

20 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General receives France’s Ambassad ..

28 minutes ago

Afghan govt releases 200 inmates

32 minutes ago

PCB thanks Pakistan men’s cricket team

33 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.