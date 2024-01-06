Open Menu

Gansu's Installed New Energy Power Capacity Exceeds 50 Gigawatts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Gansu's installed new energy power capacity exceeds 50 gigawatts

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The total installed capacity of new energy power generation in northwest China's Gansu Province had exceeded 50 gigawatts by the end of 2023, according to State Grid Gansu Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Rich in wind and solar energy resources, Gansu has stepped up new energy development in recent years.

The province's installed new energy power capacity accounts for some 61 percent of its total installed capacity of 89.63 gigawatts, marking a record-high share, the company said.

Gansu's newly installed capacity in 2023 reached 21.53 gigawatts, of which new energy sources, including wind power, solar energy and energy storage, accounted for over 90 percent of the total.

Related Topics

China Company Share

Recent Stories

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

Khunjerab Pass will remain open till 16th January

1 hour ago
 Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in thir ..

Australia defeat Pakistan by eight wickets in third Test

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

13 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

13 hours ago
Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

13 hours ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

13 hours ago
 Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

13 hours ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

14 hours ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

14 hours ago
 Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

14 hours ago

More Stories From World