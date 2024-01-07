Open Menu

Gansu's Installed New Energy Power Capacity Exceeds 50 Gigawatts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Gansu's installed new energy power capacity exceeds 50 gigawatts

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The total installed capacity of new energy power generation in northwest China's Gansu Province had exceeded 50 gigawatts by the end of 2023, according to State Grid Gansu Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Rich in wind and solar energy resources, Gansu has stepped up new energy development in recent years.

The province's installed new energy power capacity accounts for some 61 percent of its total installed capacity of 89.63 gigawatts, marking a record-high share, the company said.

Gansu's newly installed capacity in 2023 reached 21.53 gigawatts, of which new energy sources, including wind power, solar energy and energy storage, accounted for over 90 percent of the total.

Related Topics

China Company Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

15 hours ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

15 hours ago
 Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderl ..

Isak stars as Newcastle beat bitter rivals Sunderland in FA Cup

15 hours ago
 Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-po ..

Commissioner for achieving 100 % target of anti-polio vaccination

15 hours ago
Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children f ..

Under constant Israeli attacks on Gaza, children facing malnutrition, disease: U ..

16 hours ago
 Two killed in separate accidents

Two killed in separate accidents

16 hours ago
 Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

16 hours ago
 Constituency-wise preliminary polling station list ..

Constituency-wise preliminary polling station lists unveiled

16 hours ago
 Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ti ..

Pakistan-UAE agrees to maximize bilateral trade ties

16 hours ago
 Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy P ..

Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

16 hours ago

More Stories From World