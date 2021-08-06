UrduPoint.com

Gantz Asks US To Tell Lebanon To Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:41 PM

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on the phone with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, asking the United States to demand that the Lebanese government stop firing rockets toward Israel, his press service said on Friday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on the phone with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, asking the United States to demand that the Lebanese government stop firing rockets toward Israel, his press service said on Friday.

The alarm sirens went off in northern Israel for the second time in a week on early Friday. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that a total of 19 rockets were fired from Lebanon, three of which fell inside the Lebanese territory and 16 crossed the border. Most of the rockets were intercepted. The Israeli army has, in turn, targeted launch sites in Lebanon.

"Minister Gantz has informed Secretary of State Austin about rocket launches in the direction of Israel over the past two days. Due to the unstable situation in Lebanon, Israel is asking the international community and, in particular, the United States to demand that the Lebanese government stop launching rockets toward Israel," the statement read.

The Israel defense chief has also urged Washington to boost the pressure on Iran in light of recent tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman.

"Minister Gantz said additional steps need to be taken to thwart Iranian hostile activities, including its nuclear program and attacks in the region with the use of drones and rockets," the statement read.

Late last months, the Zodiac Maritime operator, owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, said that its Mercer Street tanker was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. On August 1, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed there was evidence of Iran's involvement in the attack. The UK, as well as the United States, also claimed that Iran was responsible for the attack involving one or more drones.

Tehran has dismissed the allegations as groundless.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Prime Minister Army Israel Iran Washington Nuclear Oman Austin United Kingdom United States Lebanon August Border From Government

Recent Stories

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

26 seconds ago
 Antibodies Produced by COVID-19 Remain Effective f ..

Antibodies Produced by COVID-19 Remain Effective for 7 Months - Study

29 seconds ago
 Wildfire Threatens Hometown of Olympic Games in Gr ..

Wildfire Threatens Hometown of Olympic Games in Greece - Civil Protection

32 seconds ago
 Top EU Diplomat Applauds Pause in Iraqi Flights to ..

Top EU Diplomat Applauds Pause in Iraqi Flights to Belarus Amid Migrant Surge

4 minutes ago
 Covid vax reduces organ transplant patients infect ..

Covid vax reduces organ transplant patients infection risk by 80%

4 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi calls for concerted int'l effort to fig ..

FM Qureshi calls for concerted int'l effort to fight COVID-19 pandemic

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.