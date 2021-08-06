Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on the phone with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, asking the United States to demand that the Lebanese government stop firing rockets toward Israel, his press service said on Friday.

The alarm sirens went off in northern Israel for the second time in a week on early Friday. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that a total of 19 rockets were fired from Lebanon, three of which fell inside the Lebanese territory and 16 crossed the border. Most of the rockets were intercepted. The Israeli army has, in turn, targeted launch sites in Lebanon.

"Minister Gantz has informed Secretary of State Austin about rocket launches in the direction of Israel over the past two days. Due to the unstable situation in Lebanon, Israel is asking the international community and, in particular, the United States to demand that the Lebanese government stop launching rockets toward Israel," the statement read.

The Israel defense chief has also urged Washington to boost the pressure on Iran in light of recent tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman.

"Minister Gantz said additional steps need to be taken to thwart Iranian hostile activities, including its nuclear program and attacks in the region with the use of drones and rockets," the statement read.

Late last months, the Zodiac Maritime operator, owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, said that its Mercer Street tanker was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. On August 1, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed there was evidence of Iran's involvement in the attack. The UK, as well as the United States, also claimed that Iran was responsible for the attack involving one or more drones.

Tehran has dismissed the allegations as groundless.