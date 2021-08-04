UrduPoint.com

Gantz Lodges Protest With UN Mission Over Rockets Fired From Lebanon Toward Israel

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed a strong protest to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Wednesday after three rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, the minister's press service said.

The IDF said that two of the three rockets, launched on Wednesday afternoon, landed in Israel and one fell in Lebanon.

Israeli artillery forces responded by firing back at Lebanon, the military said.

"Defense Minister Benny Gantz assessed the situation following the launch of rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel. ... Minister Gantz instructed officials that a strong protest be conveyed to UNIFIL following the shelling," the statement read.

Sirens sounded in northern Israel, including in the city of Qiryat Shemona. Local residents were asked to take shelter.

