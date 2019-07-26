UrduPoint.com
GAO Audit Wants More US Agencies in Information Security Meetings to Fix Deficiencies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) should expand participation in multi-agency information security meetings to correct deficiencies discovered at 16 US government agencies, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Friday.

"OMB has... reduced the number of agencies at which it holds CyberStat meetings from 24 in fiscal year 2016 to three in fiscal year 2018 - thereby restricting key activities for overseeing agencies' implementation of information security," the report said.

The recommendation was part of a report claiming that most of the 16 agencies GAO selected for review had deficiencies related to implementing an agency-wide information security program required by the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014 (FISMA).

In addition, GAO recommended that the Office of Management and Budget submit a copy of an overdue 2018 report required by FISMA to Congress.

The report is similar to GAO report on Thursday that focused exclusively on cybersecurity instead of the overall information security constellation.

The earlier report warned that 17 US government agencies had fallen short in establishing cybersecurity risk management strategies needed to protect personal data from hackers.

