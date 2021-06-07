UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gap Between Peru's Presidential Candidates Slashes To 1%, Fujimori Maintains Lead

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Gap Between Peru's Presidential Candidates Slashes to 1%, Fujimori Maintains Lead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The gap between the candidates in the runoff of Peru's presidential election reduced to less than 1 percent with over 90 percent of votes counted, as right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, maintains the lead, according to the election commission.

With 90.049 percent of ballots counted, Fujimori, representing the Popular Force political party, has 50.35 percent and leftist candidate Pedro Castillo from the Free Peru party has 49.64 percent.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Lead Peru From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

39 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.