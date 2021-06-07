MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The gap between the candidates in the runoff of Peru's presidential election reduced to less than 1 percent with over 90 percent of votes counted, as right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori, maintains the lead, according to the election commission.

With 90.049 percent of ballots counted, Fujimori, representing the Popular Force political party, has 50.35 percent and leftist candidate Pedro Castillo from the Free Peru party has 49.64 percent.