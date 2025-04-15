Garabagh University hosts conference on "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Sovereign Azerbaijan"

A conference titled “National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Sovereign Azerbaijan” was held at Garabagh University in Khankendi

Khankendi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A conference titled “National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Sovereign Azerbaijan” was held at Garabagh University in Khankendi. The event was co-organized by the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, as part of the initiatives marking 2025 as the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” in the country.

The conference brought together employees of the prosecutor’s office, law enforcement and judicial bodies, academic staff, students, media, and public representatives.

Prior to the conference, flowers were laid at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The memory of those who were martyred for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was honored with a moment of silence, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

In his opening remarks, Rector of Garabagh University Shahin Bayramov provided an overview of the university’s priorities since its establishment in Khankendi, following the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He stressed the university’s path toward becoming not only a center of higher education but also a regional hub for science and intellectual thought. Rector Bayramov underscored that promoting Heydar Aliyev’s legacy, statehood principles, and sovereign values constitutes a core focus of the university’s mission.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev highlighted Heydar Aliyev’s significant role in shaping Azerbaijan’s national ideology and statehood values within the education system. He also emphasized that the reconstruction of educational infrastructure and the restoration of quality education in the liberated territories, including Garabagh, remain top priorities of state policy.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, in his remarks, emphasized National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional role in laying the legal foundations of sovereign Azerbaijan. He noted Heydar Aliyev’s principled stance on the Garabagh issue and his enduring commitment to the country’s territorial integrity—an approach successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. Kamran Aliyev also reflected on the National Leader’s unparalleled service to the state, the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 initiated under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, and the local anti-terrorism measures conducted on September 19–20, 2023.

Other keynote speakers, including Elchin Yusubov, the President’s Special Representative in the city of Khankendi and in Aghdara and Khojaly districts, shared insights into Garabagh’s integration into the sovereign Azerbaijani state, the restoration of state governance, and the broad measures undertaken in this regard.

Additionally, a memorandum was signed between Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov and Rector Shahin Bayramov on Garabagh University’s participation in the project “The Role of Education and Law Enforcement Measures in Strengthening the Environment” (ECOLEAD).

The conference concluded with the screening of a short documentary film titled “The Path of Azerbaijan’s Sovereignty,” produced jointly by the Prosecutor General’s Office and Azerbaijan Television CJSC.