Open Menu

Garcia Upsets Gauff To Reach Miami Open Quarters

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Garcia upsets Gauff to reach Miami Open quarters

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) France's Caroline Garcia upset world number three Coco Gauff beating the American 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

Garcia, who had beaten four-times Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in straight sets on Sunday, continued her inspired form as she defeated Gauff on her home court in one hour 43 minutes.

After a thrilling encounter, which ebbed and flowed, Garcia, ranked 27th in the world, emerged to face a last-eight meeting with the winner of Monday's match between Romanian Sorana Cirstea and American Danielle Collins.

The victory was Garcia's first against a top ten opponent since late 2022 but her third career win (3-2) against Gauff, who she also beat in the 2022 US Open.

"It was definitely a great match and great win for me. And the last couple of months have not been easy. And definitely today, following the match of yesterday, it means a lot. And it was some great tennis," she said.

Garcia said her strategy of playing aggressive tennis to put pressure on the American had paid off.

"I try to always be very aggressive and take some time away and it looks like Coco doesn't really like it," she said.

"We had some good battles in the past.

I always try to go as much as I can with confidence and conviction in my shot. And to add a tied record with Coco gave me confidence that I had to go for it, especially after the match of yesterday with Naomi," she added.

Gauff, who hails from South Florida, was disappointed not to have progressed further in front of a home crowd.

"It is a tough loss," she said, "It was basically an up and down match. She played aggressive, which I knew coming in and I think it was really important for me to just change the height of the ball.

"I did that well for the majority of the second set. And then starting off the third with an early break, I think just completely changed the momentum," added the American.

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina defeated American Madison Keys 6-3 7-5 to set up a quarter-final with Greece's Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari advanced with a walkover after Anna Kalinskaya had to withdraw ahead of their match on Monday due to a right thigh injury.

Victoria Azarenka also progressed with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Britain's Katie Boulter.

World number one Iga Swiatek is in action later on Monday against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

sev/rcw

Related Topics

Tennis World France Victoria Osaka Madison Miami Florida Greece Turkish Lira Sunday From Top Court US Open

Recent Stories

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

9 hours ago
 Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

9 hours ago
 Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

9 hours ago
 PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from f ..

PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat

9 hours ago
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising ro ..

Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases

9 hours ago
 KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT

9 hours ago
 AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rig ..

AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights

9 hours ago
 Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

Geopolitical tensions boost oil, weigh on equities

9 hours ago
 First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley reme ..

First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered

9 hours ago
 Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive fiv ..

Leghari directs NEECA to prepare comprehensive five-year plan

9 hours ago

More Stories From World