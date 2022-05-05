Garland Discusses Alleged Russian War Crimes With Ukraine Prosecutor - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US Attorney General Merrick Garland discussed the issue of Russia's alleged war crimes in Ukraine with that country's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and the justice ministers and attorney generals of New Zealand, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"US Attorney General Merrick Garland met virtually (on Wednesday) with Ukraine's Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, together with the Attorneys General of the Five Eyes countries: the United Kingdom (UK)'s Attorney General, Suella Braverman; Australia's Attorney General, Michaelia Cash; Canada's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, David Lametti; and New Zealand's Attorney General, David Parker," the release said.

The leaders received an update from Venediktova, affirmed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people amid Russia's special military operation and discussed their coordinated efforts to hold accountable individuals whose criminal actions were enabling war crimes in Ukraine, the release said.

The participants in the meeting committed to continued close consultation and coordination, the release said.

Garland pointed out that the United States was "continuing to surge security, humanitarian, economic and legal assistance to Ukraine" and updated the partners on "the actions the Justice Department is taking in coordination with international partners to further raise the costs on Russia, including through the Justice Department's Task Force KleptoCapture."

Garland also discussed the $33 billion supplemental budget request to support Ukraine and package of legislative proposals that President Joe Biden sent to Congress on April 28 that would enhance the Justice Department's ability to hold the Russia accountable for the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the release added.