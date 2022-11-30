UrduPoint.com

Garland, Dutch Counterpart Renew Commitment To Law Enforcement Partnership - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Garland, Dutch Counterpart Renew Commitment to Law Enforcement Partnership - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) US Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius in Washington and renewed the bilateral commitment to the law enforcement partnership between the United States and the Netherlands, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the assistance and collaboration of our Dutch law enforcement partners, and we will continue to strengthen our shared efforts to disrupt and combat the most urgent threats facing both of our nations," Garland said in the statement on Tuesday.

Garland said that the US-Netherlands international partnerships are "force-multipliers" in the Justice Department's work to keep the United States safe, defend democracy and uphold the rule of law.

The two officials also discussed their countries' joint commitment to seeking justice for victims of what they call Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

The Netherlands has assisted the United States in prosecuting Russian businessmen looking to evade US sanctions through the Task Force KleptoCapture, which was established in March 2022 with the goal of enforcing sanctions imposed on Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Democracy United States Netherlands March

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

3 hours ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

3 hours ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

3 hours ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

3 hours ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

3 hours ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.