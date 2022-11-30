Garland, Dutch Counterpart Renew Commitment to Law Enforcement Partnership - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) US Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius in Washington and renewed the bilateral commitment to the law enforcement partnership between the United States and the Netherlands, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the assistance and collaboration of our Dutch law enforcement partners, and we will continue to strengthen our shared efforts to disrupt and combat the most urgent threats facing both of our nations," Garland said in the statement on Tuesday.

Garland said that the US-Netherlands international partnerships are "force-multipliers" in the Justice Department's work to keep the United States safe, defend democracy and uphold the rule of law.

The two officials also discussed their countries' joint commitment to seeking justice for victims of what they call Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

The Netherlands has assisted the United States in prosecuting Russian businessmen looking to evade US sanctions through the Task Force KleptoCapture, which was established in March 2022 with the goal of enforcing sanctions imposed on Russia.