Garland Rejects Accusations US Justice Dept. Blocked Probe Into Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday rejected claims from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers and Republican lawmakers that the Justice Department blocked an investigation into Hunter Biden over tax-related charges.

Two IRS whistleblowers recently told US lawmakers that the Biden administration's Justice Department blocked Trump-appointed US Attorney David Weiss from seeking additional charges against Hunter Biden over tax-related crimes.

"I don't know how it would be possible for anybody to block him from bringing a prosecution given that he has this authority, never told no, I'm saying he was given complete authority to make all decisions on his own," Garland said during a press conference.

Garland pointed out that Weiss was assigned this matter during the Trump administration and was permitted to continue his investigation and make a decision to prosecute any way in which he wanted to.

"Mr. Weiss has since sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee confirming that he had that authority.

.. I would support Mr. Weiss, explaining or testifying on these matters when he deems it appropriate," Garland said.

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden's attorneys announced a deal with the Justice Department to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a diversionary agreement on a felony firearms offense.

Republicans and others have criticized the arrangement as too lenient and not in line with other imprisoned persons for the same or similar charges.

US House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith said the whistleblowers were working on an investigation into Hunter Biden that opened in November 2018 as an offshoot of a separate corporate probe by the IRS.

The IRS recommended charges against Hunter Biden, including felony tax evasion and fraud charges over alleged tax crimes that cover an estimated $2.2 million in unreported tax on global income streams to Biden and his associates from Ukraine, Romania and China, totaling $17.3 million from 2014 to 2019, Smith said.