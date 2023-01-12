UrduPoint.com

Garland Says Special Counsel Must Be Appointed To Probe Biden Mishandling Documents

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Garland Says Special Counsel Must be Appointed to Probe Biden Mishandling Documents

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he concluded it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified government documents from the time he was vice president of the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he concluded it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified government documents from the time he was vice president of the United States.

"I concluded that under the Special Counsel regulations, it was in the public interest to appoint a special counsel," Garland said during a press conference.

Garland added that the special counsel will look into whether any person or entity violated Federal law in connection to Biden's classified documents incident.

Related Topics

United States From Government

Recent Stories

RTA reduces speed limit on sector of Dubai-Hatta R ..

RTA reduces speed limit on sector of Dubai-Hatta Road to 80 km/h

3 minutes ago
 SEWA provides Khorfakkan admin with mobile electri ..

SEWA provides Khorfakkan admin with mobile electric generator

3 minutes ago
 US Government, Media Peddled Russia Bot Hoax Despi ..

US Government, Media Peddled Russia Bot Hoax Despite Pushback by Twitter - Twitt ..

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide ex ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide exact date for next elections: M ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews arrangements for LG polls in ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements for LG polls in Karachi districts

54 seconds ago
 Finland Says Cannot Send Many Tanks to Ukraine as ..

Finland Says Cannot Send Many Tanks to Ukraine as It Needs to Protect Border Wit ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.