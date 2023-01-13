Garland Says Special Counsel Must be Appointed to Probe Biden Mishandling Documents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he concluded it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified government documents from the time he was vice president of the United States.

"I concluded that under the Special Counsel regulations, it was in the public interest to appoint a special counsel," Garland said during a press conference.

Garland added that the special counsel will look into whether any person or entity violated Federal law in connection to Biden's classified documents incident.