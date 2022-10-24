UrduPoint.com

Garland, Wray To Brief Press On 'Significant National Security Matter' - US Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Garland, Wray to Brief Press on 'Significant National Security Matter' - US Justice Dept.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray will hold a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. (17:30 GMT) on a "significant national security matter" that involves criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States, the Justice Department said on Monday

"This afternoon, US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew G.

Olsen, and other Justice Department officials will host a press conference to discuss significant national security cases addressing malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States," the Justice Department said in a media advisory.

On Friday, the FBI issued an alert claiming that the Iranian-backed hacker group Emennet Pasargad may present a threat to US entities ahead of the midterm elections in the United States set to be held in November.

