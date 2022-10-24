Garland, Wray to Brief Press on 'Significant National Security Matter' - US Justice Dept.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray will hold a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. (17:30 GMT) on a "significant national security matter" that involves criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States, the Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray will hold a press briefing at 1:30 p.m. (17:30 GMT) on a "significant national security matter" that involves criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Olsen, and other Justice Department officials will host a press conference to discuss significant national security cases addressing malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the United States," the Justice Department said in a media advisory.

On Friday, the FBI issued an alert claiming that the Iranian-backed hacker group Emennet Pasargad may present a threat to US entities ahead of the midterm elections in the United States set to be held in November.