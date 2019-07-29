UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Garlic Festival Shooting: Three Dead In Gilroy California

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:56 PM

Garlic festival shooting: Three dead in Gilroy California

Three people have been killed and 15 injured after a gunman attacked a food festival in California

Sacramento (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Three people have been killed and 15 injured after a gunman attacked a food festival in California.The gunman was shot dead by police shortly after he began firing, although police are investigating reports that a second suspect may still be at large.The Gilroy Garlic Festival was about to end for the weekend on Sunday evening, when shots were fired at the site.There was "a white man in his early to mid-30s firing a rifle," eyewitness Julissa Contreras told.The suspect entered the festival after cutting through a perimeter fence, Gilroy Chief of Police Scot Smithee told reporters.

He said witnesses reported that a second suspect may have been involved, possibly in a support role.Officers were already at the site and responded to the shooting in less than a minute, Chief Smithee added.Videos posted on social media showed people running away from the festival, which took place 30 miles (48km) south of San Jose."What's going on?" a woman can be heard asking in one video, "who'd shoot up a garlic festival?""We couldn't feel worse," Brian Bowe, the festival's executive director, said at a news conference on Sunday.

"It's just a horrible thing to experience.""This is nothing short of horrific," tweeted California Governor Gavin Newsom.US President Donald Trump also tweeted about the shooting, urging people to "be careful and safe".Some people are being treated for critical injuries, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clara Valley Public Health System said.The Santa Clara County Medical Center has so far admitted five victims, CBS reports.

Two patients are being treated at a medical centre at Stanford University,Michael Paz, 72, a hat vendor at the festival, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he saw a gunman armed with a rapid-fire assault rifle."He came ready to shoot because he was wearing a protective vest," Paz said.

"He was shooting left; he was shooting right without any particular aim."As police swooped on the gunman and shots were fired, festival attendees dropped to the ground, Paz said."It was just rapid firing," Contreras told.

"I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn't aiming at anyone specifically."It was just left to right, right to left. He definitely was prepared for what he was doing."Evenny Reyes, 13, was among those who scattered in confusion when gunfire erupted at around 17:30 local time (00:30 GMT Monday)."We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot," she told the San Jose Mercury News.The Gilroy Garlic Festival has been held annually since 1979.

The city is a major garlic producer and the event features cooking competitions and live entertainment.Christmas Hill Park, where the event was taking place, bans weapons of any kind, according to the festival's website.The incident is the 246th mass shooting in the US so far in 2019.The site defines a mass shooting as a gun attack in which at least four people are either killed or wounded.The deadliest shooting in the US this year saw 13 people killed at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Attack Police Governor Christmas Social Media Trump San Francisco Reyes San Jose Santa Clara Man Virginia Beach SITE May Women Sunday 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

Zardari serving jail sentence without AC

21 minutes ago

At least 20 killed, 50 injured in attack on VP can ..

3 minutes ago

Work on production line of Boeing 737 Max 'not ade ..

3 minutes ago

IG Police Punjab dispels impression of political i ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to ensure women empowerment: Dr Shi ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court forms larger bench to redefine durat ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.