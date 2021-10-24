Gas Blast at Residential Building in Northeastern China Leaves 2 Dead, 7 Injured - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Two people were killed and seven others were injured after a gas explosion at a residential building in the port city of Dalian in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, the state-run CCTV broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The blast took place in the county-level city of Wafangdian at about 5:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (21:30 GMT on Saturday), the broadcaster said, adding that the fire has been already put out and rescue operations have been completed.

All those injured were transported to a hospital, while other residents were evacuated, the CCTV said.

A probe has been launched into the incident to establish the cause of the explosion.