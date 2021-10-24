UrduPoint.com

Gas Blast At Residential Building In Northeastern China Leaves 2 Dead, 7 Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 11:40 AM

Gas Blast at Residential Building in Northeastern China Leaves 2 Dead, 7 Injured - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Two people were killed and seven others were injured after a gas explosion at a residential building in the port city of Dalian in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, the state-run CCTV broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The blast took place in the county-level city of Wafangdian at about 5:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (21:30 GMT on Saturday), the broadcaster said, adding that the fire has been already put out and rescue operations have been completed.

All those injured were transported to a hospital, while other residents were evacuated, the CCTV said.

A probe has been launched into the incident to establish the cause of the explosion.

Related Topics

Injured Fire China Wafangdian Dalian Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 243.4 million

1 hour ago
 India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE bank results highlight economic r ..

Local Press: UAE bank results highlight economic recovery

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District ..

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.