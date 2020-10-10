UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Blast Kills Five In Algeria

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 10:43 PM

Gas blast kills five in Algeria

A gas explosion on Saturday killed five people and injured 16 others in the western Algerian city of El Bayadh, the civil defence said, adding that two houses were destroyed

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :A gas explosion on Saturday killed five people and injured 16 others in the western Algerian city of El Bayadh, the civil defence said, adding that two houses were destroyed.

Rescuers sifted through the rubble of the two houses levelled by the blast to search for other possible casualties, it said, adding that six other homes were damaged.

Local media, citing an official from the electricity and gas authority, said the explosion occurred when a pipeline delivering gas to the area was damaged during construction work.

The explosion caused a fire, according to footage broadcast on television stations.

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent the ministers of health, energy and transportation to travel to El Bayadh, and ordered an investigation into the blast, the APS news agency reported.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Electricity El Bayadh Gas Media TV From

Recent Stories

Upgraded system launched for expeditious processin ..

23 seconds ago

Trump to hold rallies next week in Pennsylvania an ..

25 seconds ago

11 suspects arrested, illicit weapons recovered

27 seconds ago

Karabakh Ceasefire Largely Observed Throughout Day ..

29 seconds ago

Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collid ..

33 seconds ago

CDA asks residents to avoid burning garbage heaps

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.