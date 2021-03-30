(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Gas blast occurred in a nine-storey building in the city of Zelenodolsk in Russia's Tatarstan, seven apartments collapsed, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM).

"At 20:44 Moscow time [17:44 GMT] on March 29, a message was received about blast of gas-air mixture in a nine-storey one-entrance apartment building at 39A Lenin Street in Zelenodolsk.

There was no open burning. Evacuation is underway. Six apartments on the seventh floor and one on the eighth floor collapsed," the statement says.

At least one man was killed in the incident, one womanwas rescued from under the rubble and sent to a hospital, it says.

Firemen and rescuers are working at the scene, the ministry added.