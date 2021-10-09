UrduPoint.com

Gas Blasts Kill 7 Miners In Northeastern Zimbabwe - Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Gas Blasts Kill 7 Miners in Northeastern Zimbabwe - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Seven people, including six foreigners, have died as a result of gas tank explosions in a gold mine in northeastern Zimbabwe, police said on Friday.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which six foreign nationals as well as a Zimbabwean died when some gas cylinders exploded at SAS mine, Lowdale on 07th October 2021," the police said on Twitter.

One more individual was seriously injured and hospitalized, the police added.

The incident claimed the lives of five Chinese citizens and two Zimbabweans, according to lawmaker Fortune Chasi, cited by the New Zimbabwe newspaper.

