MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) One person may be under the rubble after the explosion of a gas cylinder in a residential building in central Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia's Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"Air-gas mixture exploded in a residential building, the building's structures collapsed in the village of Filinskoye in the Vachsky district of the Nizhny Novgorod Region," the ministry said.

"Preliminarily, one person is under the rubble, search and rescue operations are being carried out," it said.

The ministry said the blast had occurred on the first floor of a two-story building.