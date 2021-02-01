UrduPoint.com
Gas Deliveries To China Via Power Of Siberia In Jan 2.5% Higher Than Contracted - Gazprom

Mon 01st February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Gas deliveries to China from Russian energy giant Gazprom via the Power of Siberia pipeline in January exceeded contractual obligations by 2.5 percent, which is almost three times higher than in the same period last year, the company said on Monday.

"The gas export to China through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline continues to grow. Supplies regularly exceed Gazprom's daily contractual obligations. At the same time, the actual monthly volume of deliveries in January exceeded contractual obligations by 2.5 percent and was 2.9 times higher than in January 2020," Gazprom said in a statement.

The company added that in January, it had exported a record 19.4 billion cubic meters of gas to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries was 19.4 billion cubic meters. This is 45.4 percent (6.1 billion cubic meters) more than in January last year, and this month's best indicator in the company's history of exports," the statement added.

It noted that Gazprom increased its deliveries to Germany by 32.4 percent, to Italy by 221.5 percent, Turkey ” 20.8 percent, France ” 77.3 percent, the Netherlands ” 21.2 percent, and Poland ” 89.9 percent.

Meanwhile, deliveries to the Russian market in January increased by 16.7 percent or 4.9 billion cubic meters in annual terms.

Overall, gas production in January increased by 6.4 percent in annual terms and amounted to 47 billion cubic meters, Gazprom added.

