Gas Explodes in Building in West Moscow Setting Off Fire - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A fire erupted in a residential building in the west of the Russian capital on Wednesday after a gas explosion, the city's emergency service told Sputnik.

The fire, which spread over three floors, has now been put out, sixteen people have been rescued.

One person is receiving medical treatment after inhaling too much сarbon monoxide.