UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Explodes In Building In West Moscow Setting Off Fire - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:03 PM

Gas Explodes in Building in West Moscow Setting Off Fire - Emergency Services

A fire erupted in a residential building in the west of the Russian capital on Wednesday after a gas explosion, the city's emergency service told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A fire erupted in a residential building in the west of the Russian capital on Wednesday after a gas explosion, the city's emergency service told Sputnik.

The fire, which spread over three floors, has now been put out, sixteen people have been rescued.

One person is receiving medical treatment after inhaling too much сarbon monoxide.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Gas

Recent Stories

‘One bad bowling session cost us Test series aga ..

13 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Signs Agreement With RDFI to Procure Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Records 4,676 COVID Cases in 24 Hours, Brin ..

7 minutes ago

Christchurch mosque gunman waives right to speak a ..

7 minutes ago

Israel keeps up Gaza strikes after Qatar joins med ..

10 minutes ago

WPC welcome raise in mariage grant for industrial ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.