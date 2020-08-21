Gas Explosion Hits Residential Building in Yaroslavl - Local Emergency Services

A gas explosion has hit a 10-storey residential building in the Russian city of Yaroslavl, with some parts from the third to the fifth floors having collapsed, the local emergency services told Sputnik on Friday

"On Batova Street, in the building ��5, there was a gas explosion in an apartment," the authority said.

According to the emergency services, as a result of the explosion, some elements of the building from the third to the fifth floors have collapsed. The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated.

According to preliminary data, one person was killed and three others were injured in the explosion, the authority said, adding that the evacuation is underway.