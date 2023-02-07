Gas Explosion in Apartment Block in Russia Results in 4 Dead - EMERCOM

Four people were killed in a gas explosion in a five-story residential building the city of Efremov in Russia's Tula Region, five were rescued, two more remain under the rubble, the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Four people were killed in a gas explosion in a five-story residential building the city of Efremov in Russia's Tula Region, five were rescued, two more remain under the rubble, the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was reported that five people were killed and two were injured.

"At the moment, five people have been rescued, according to preliminary information, two more remain under the rubble. Unfortunately, four people were killed," the statement said.