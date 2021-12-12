UrduPoint.com

Gas Explosion In Sicily Kills At Least 2 People, 7 Remain Missing - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 12:40 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) At least two people have been killed by a gas explosion in the Italian town of Ravanusa, located in the province of Agrigento in Sicily, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Sunday.

The Giornale di Sicilia newspaper reported earlier that the explosion occurred late on Saturday, likely as a result of a rupture of a city gas pipeline, with 12 people reported missing.

According to Il Messaggero, there are currently two people dead and seven missing due to the blast, which also destroyed three buildings and damaged another four.

Meanwhile, two women have been rescued from the debris.

