Gas explosion kills 2 in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Jan. 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :A gas explosion in a residential house killed two people in an administrative center of the southeastern Kashkadarya region in Uzbekistan, the Emergency Situations Ministry said Wednesday.

The gas explosion occurred Wednesday morning, causing the collapse of the house's walls, the ministry said, adding that two bodies were recovered by the rescuers.

Law enforcement institutions have launched an investigation into the accident, it said.