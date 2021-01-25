A gas explosion in a residential building in northeastern China's Dalian on Monday killed three people and injured eight others, the local government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) A gas explosion in a residential building in northeastern China's Dalian on Monday killed three people and injured eight others, the local government said.

"At around 06:00 [22:00 GMT Sunday] on January 25, a gas explosion took place at a public residential building in the Jinbohaijing Compound at the Youyi Street in the Jinpu New District.

The incident killed three people and injured eight others," the local government in Dalian said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

All of those injured are being treated in local hospitals, the statement added.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.