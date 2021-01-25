UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Explosion Kills 3, Injures 8 In China's Dalian

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:56 PM

Gas Explosion Kills 3, Injures 8 in China's Dalian

A gas explosion in a residential building in northeastern China's Dalian on Monday killed three people and injured eight others, the local government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) A gas explosion in a residential building in northeastern China's Dalian on Monday killed three people and injured eight others, the local government said.

"At around 06:00 [22:00 GMT Sunday] on January 25, a gas explosion took place at a public residential building in the Jinbohaijing Compound at the Youyi Street in the Jinpu New District.

The incident killed three people and injured eight others," the local government in Dalian said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

All of those injured are being treated in local hospitals, the statement added.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Injured China Dalian January Gas Government

Recent Stories

RCB facilitation centre resolves 5170 complaints i ..

4 minutes ago

China May Start Production of Twinjet Developed Jo ..

4 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi missile targeting Sau ..

31 minutes ago

Aliya Riaz hopeful of finishing ODI series on a hi ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistani diplomats will not participate in ceremo ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Customs kicks off UAE Customs Week activitie ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.