Gas From Russia, Intended for Moldovan Consumers,, 'Settles' in Ukraine - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The volume of gas supplied by Gazprom for transit to Moldova via Ukraine exceeds the volume transferred at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border, the Russian company said on Thursday.

"Gazprom registers the settling of Russian gas, intended for delivery to Moldovan consumers under a contract with Moldovagaz, in Ukraine.

The volume of gas supplied by Gazprom to the Sudzha gas measuring station for transit to Moldova through the territory of Ukraine exceeds the physical volume transmitted at the border of Ukraine with Moldova," the company said on Telegram.